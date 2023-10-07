Begin typing your search...

Habitual offender held in Sathankulam for torching neighbour’s house

The incident happened on October 4, after he had fight with his neighbor M. Muthukumar alias Muthaiya (33).

6 Oct 2023 8:55 PM GMT
Habitual offender held in Sathankulam for torching neighbour’s house
MADURAI: A 35-year-old habitual offender was arrested by the Sathankulam police in Thoothukudi district on Friday for torching a house and causing damage to electronic goods and household articles over enmity.

The accused has been identified as S Esakkipandi (35) of Kombankulam. The incident happened on October 4, after he had fight with his neighbor M. Muthukumar alias Muthaiya (33).

Esakkipandi was accused of setting fire on Muthaiya’s house and was absconding after. Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered. Esakkipandi has been booked for four crime cases by Sathankulam police and five cases by the Thisayanvilai police in the neighboring Tirunelveli district.

Tamil NaduArrestSathankulamHabitual offender
DTNEXT Bureau

