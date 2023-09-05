Habitual drunkard get life sentence for matricide

TIRUCHY: The lower court in Tiruchy on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a youth for murdering his mother in 2019 over addiction issues.

H Kumaravel (28), a resident from Mill Colony near Ramjinagar here was reportedly a habitual drunkard who was not going for any work but insisting his parents to spare him money for his daily expenses.

Apparently his mother Santhi (52) chided him for being addicted to alcohol which irritated Kumaravel who attempted to commit suicide by consuming pesticide but was rescued.

After being discharged from the hospital, Kumaravel continued to consume alcohol and picked up quarrel with his parents, especially with his mother Santhi.

On September 29, 2019, Kumaravel came home under the influence of alcohol and picked up a quarrel with his mother. When his mother started scolding him, Kumaravel, in a fit rage, attacked Santhi and banged her head on the wall in which she sustained severe head injuries and fell down unconscious.

Kumaravel tied her neck with a long towel and tightened the noose. Even after the severe attack, Santhi was alive and the convict took a knife and stabbed her severely, killing her on the spot.

Subsequently, Kumaravel left the dead body in the house, locked the house and fled. The family members who found Santhi missing, were searching for her but in vain and they lodged a complaint with the E-Pudur police.

Later, Santhi’s daughter Manonmani found the body was locked inside the room and passed on the information to the police who rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the GH for post mortem.

The case was in progress with the Tiruchy sessions court and on Monday, the judge Thangavel who heard the case awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 to Kumaravel. He was lodged in prison after the verdict.