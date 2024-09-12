H Raja meets Amit Shah for second time after taking helm of Tamil Nadu BJP

CHENNAI: Convener of State BJP's Coordination Committee H Raja on Wednesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president and Health Minister JP Nadda in New Delhi.

H Raja has met Amit Shah in Delhi for a second time, after being appointed as Convener and held a detailed discussion with the party's affairs.

The meeting of Shah and Raja is significant in the current political scenario, where the State BJP president K Annamalai is on his sabbatical, taking a course in political science in the UK.

H Raja reportedly discussed party affairs with Shah and the latter gave some important tasks to Raja, sources in the know told DT Next.

"In the absence of Annamalai, the internal friction over the 'seniority' in the TN BJP has intensified. As the leaders express their anguish in the open, the integrity of the party is becoming questionable. Amit Shah had already instructed Raja to ideologically intensify opposition to the ruling DMK government and continue to expose the regime's shortcomings," sources said. During the meeting with Shah, Raja reportedly discussed the 'ongoing issues' in the party and sought his advice.

A senior leader told DT Next that Amit Shah has advised Raja to construct DMK as a common enemy.

However, it is unclear whether Shah had advised Raja regarding reviving the alliance with our old partner AIADMK, the leader said on the condition of anonymity.

It may be noted that, Raja skipped the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Tirupur visit on Wednesday and left for Delhi.