H Raja leaves for Delhi with high command unimpressed with membership drive

CHENNAI: State BJP convener H Raja on Thursday left for New Delhi to discuss issues connected with the party's membership drive.

According to the sources, Raja would attend a meeting chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday at the national capital.

Raja would take part in the meeting, along with other BJP leaders, to provide an explanation on the party's ongoing membership drive.

This meeting is scheduled after BJP in-charge for TN, Arvind Menon, reportedly expressed that the national high command is not satisfied with the conduct of the membership drive.