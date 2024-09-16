H Raja has no right to abuse Rahul, says TNCC chief; announces Sept 17 protest

CHENNAI: Condemning state BJP convener H Raja for his remarks against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Monday announced a state-wide protest against the saffron party leader on September 17.

The state Congress party was responding to the statement made by H Raja terming Rahul Gandhi a 'traitor'.

Lashing out at the BJP veteran, Selvaperunthagai added that it was H Raja who is a traitor who was betraying Tamil Nadu. "He constantly engages in attempts to spread communal violence and disrupt religious harmony," the TNCC chief said.

In a statement, he said the Congress party wants to register a strong opposition against H Raja, and requested all TNCC leaders and district presidents to hold protests in all district capitals on September 17.

Criticising the BJP and its parent body RSS, Selvaperunthagai said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) served as agents of the British rulers, and did not even take part in the freedom struggle, adding that BJP leaders had no right to talk ill of Congress leaders. Rahul Gandhi is India's star of hope and a peerless leader, the Congress MLA said.