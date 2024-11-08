H Raja dubs Thiruma, Jawahirullah 'anti-Indians' for critiquing Amaran movie, urges Centre to monitor them

CHENNAI: Convenor of BJP’s State unit coordinating committee H Raja on Thursday termed the INDIA bloc leaders Thol Thirumavalavan and MH Jawahirullah anti-Indians and urged the Centre to keep them under surveillance and monitor their day-to-day activities.

Attacking the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thirumavalavan, and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president Jawahirullah for their criticism against Tamil film 'Amaran', H Raja said, "They are functioning against India. They are anti-Indians. Their day-to-day activities should be monitored and the central agencies must track them."

Talking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Raja praised the recently-released Amaran and slammed the Lok Sabha MP and the Tamil Nadu MLA for their criticism of the movie, alleging that they promote hatred. Jawahirullah had stated that Amaran portrays land rights activists as terrorists, which indirectly targets the entire Muslim community.

Meanwhile, the veteran BJP leader also claimed that the State anthem and national anthem were 'ignored' by Chief Minister Stalin at an official event in Coimbatore attended by the CM and the state ministers. "In two different government events, the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu and the National Anthem were ignored. It is tantamount to insulting the nation's sovereignty," he remarked, and demanded Stalin's resignation.