Guv's move to relegate Tamil anthem at MSU event wrong: CPM

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Saturday opposed the reported protocol for the 33rd convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) in Tirunelveli, alleging that the Governor's office had directed the event to begin with Vande Mataram, followed by the National Anthem and Tamil Thai Vazhthu. He said giving Tamil Thai Vazhthu the third place at a university named after Manonmaniam Sundaranar, who authored the song, amounted to disrespecting his legacy.
In a statement, Shanmugam said the reported circular from the Governor's office, which is scheduled to be implemented during the July 28 convocation attended by the Governor, amounted to an infringement of the State's rights and the status of its official song.
Referring to Vice Chancellor N Chandrasekar's reported remarks that the university would follow the Governor's office instructions, Shanmugam said it was unacceptable to relegate Tamil Thai Vazhthu simply because the Governor was attending the function. He said a State-run university should naturally begin its programme with the State song.
The CPM leader also contended that only the non-objectionable portions of Vande Mataram should be sung, alleging that some portions of the song were contrary to constitutional principles. He demanded that the Governor's office withdraw its reported circular.
Shanmugam further alleged that the Vice Chancellor's reported apprehension of disciplinary action for not complying with the circular reflected "unnecessary interference" and intimidation by the Governor in the State's administration.
The CPM urged the State government to ensure that the convocation begins with Tamil Thai Vazhthu, followed by the National Anthem, and also urged the TVK government to press the Union government to withdraw the Union Home Ministry's mandatory circular on playing Vande Mataram.