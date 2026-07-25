Guv's move to relegate Tamil anthem at MSU event wrong: CPM

In a statement, Shanmugam said the reported circular from the Governor's office, which is scheduled to be implemented during the July 28 convocation attended by the Governor, amounted to an infringement of the State's rights and the status of its official song.

Referring to Vice Chancellor N Chandrasekar's reported remarks that the university would follow the Governor's office instructions, Shanmugam said it was unacceptable to relegate Tamil Thai Vazhthu simply because the Governor was attending the function. He said a State-run university should naturally begin its programme with the State song.