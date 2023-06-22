Guv’s comments on Vallalar draws flak; Min, MP criticize

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi came under heavy criticism from the ruling DMK led Secular Progressive Alliance for trying to fit Vallalar into the narrative of Sanathana Dharma.

State finance minister Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday took to social media to 'reject' the Governor's interpretation of Vallalar's principles and said, "The governor of Tamil Nadu, who has donned the new role of Dharma Rakshakar (Protector of Dharma), has attempted to completely distort the principles of Vadalur Vallalar and blanket Sanmarga under Sanathan Dharma."

"Thousands of years old traces of Tamil civilization have demonstrated that Tamil culture and values are unique and they flourish individually. The governor's idea of turning the Raj Bhavan into a den of santhana dharma, merely because he somehow availed the personal mercy of the union government, must be completely rejected, " Thennarasu tweeted.

Taking exception to the Governor's treatment of Vallalar, CPI-M MP from Madurai and Sahitya Akademi award winning author Su Venkatesan said, "Mr Governor, Thiruvalluvar and Vallalar are two rebellious voices you cannot appropriate. Not only that. They are also the aboriginal voices that chased away Sanathan Dharma."

Quoting a verse highly critical of varnashrama by Vallalar, Venkatesan said that the governor was calling Vallavar, who opposed Sananthana Dharma.

Incidentally, this was not the first instance when the governor has made controversial statements about the popular icons and ideologues much to the chagrin of the DMK led secular alliance.

He was at the receiving end of the political criticism levelled by the secular alliance when he made statements strongly critical of Karl Marx. The gubernatorial head of the state drew the ire of the entire SPA early this year when he omitted portions referring to Ambedkar and Periyar, the ideas of whom are espoused by the Dravidian Model government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin.