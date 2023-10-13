Guv’s can’t be a rubber stamp: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: “We as Governors can’t sit within our four walls, we can’t just be a rubber stamp,” Telangana Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan observed on Thursday.

Speaking at ABP Network’s ‘The Southern Rising’ Summit here, she said, “As more talented and dynamic people have been appointed as Governors, their function has changed”.

“Can’t sit within four walls, can’t just be a rubber stamp,” she said.She said it is worrisome that the schemes launched by governors who want to do good for the people are being “opposed for political reasons”.

“Politicians and states should not oppose Governors. Governor is a bridge and a bridge not only to the central, state governments but also to people,” Dr Tamilisai added.