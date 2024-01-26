Guv's 'At Home' reception: DMK take part as its allies boycotts

CHENNAI: While the allies of ruling DMK, boycotted Governor RN Ravi's 'At Home' Republic Day reception on Friday at Raj Bhavan, five ministers of the Stalin government, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and DGP Shankar Jiwal witnessed the event.

State Minister for Finance, Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Law, S Regupathy, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian, Minister for MSME, TM Anbarasan, Minister for HR and CE, PK Sekarbabu witnessed the cultural ceremony along with Governor Ravi.

Union Minister of State L Murugan, BJP National Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP State vice-president Karu Nagarajan, Former minister D Jayakumar and former MP N Balaganga of AIADMK, PMK MLA GK Mani, Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, IAS officers Nandakumar, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Amudha, Former IPS officer Vijayakumar and around 1,500 members were present at the event.

DMK allies Congress, VCK, MDMK and the Left parties boycotted the event, accusing the Governor of indulging in politics and functioning like a mouthpiece of RSS and BJP.

This came at a time when Governor Ravi stirred controversy on Tuesday, January 23, by alleging that freedom fighter 'Netaji' Subhas Chandra Bose played a more significant role than Mahatma Gandhi in India's freedom from British rule.

However, former chief ministers O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami could not attend the event as they were not in town.

It may be recalled that in 2022 and 2023, the DMK and its allies boycotted 'At Home reception' hosted by Governor Ravi amidst the tussle between the State government and Raj Bhavan on certain issues.

Notably, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee led by KS Alagiri announced that it would lead a protest march from Rajiv Gandhi statue in Little Mount to Raj Bhavan, condemning the Governor on January 27, Saturday.

Governor's Awards

During At Home reception at Raj Bhavan, Governor Ravi handed over the award to NK Perumal of Nilgiris, G Madan Mohan of Tiruvannamalai, Kubendiran of Chennai, N Ranjith Kumar of Theni, C Muthukrishnan of Tirunelveli and G Damodharan of Dharmapuri for their distinguished social services.

Further, the Governor handed over the best floating awards for the tableaus, to the Secretaries of Fire and Rescue Services, Health and Family Welfare and Youth Welfare and Sports Development department.