Guv uses skilled hands quip to mock CM’s tour

COIMBATORE: Hitting out at the Chief Minister MK Stalin’s recent foreign trip, Governor RN Ravi said that investors will not come just because we ask them or we go and have a talk.

“The investors are hard bargainers. In our country there are many states which are doing it. Haryana is having FDI equivalent to our state. We have to create the ecosystem for global giants, for which skilled human resources is a must,” he said.

Industrialists have expressed their concern about not getting employable engineers, the governor said. “The situation is anomalous that our polytechnic students are getting better jobs and better prospects than our engineering graduates. Postgraduates teaching in colleges are getting Rs 15-20 thousand a month, like a daily wage earner. This steady decline in our human resources is our most serious concern,” he added.

In this context the Governor recently wrote to all Vice-Chancellors in the State to take a lead role in translating and creating new text books in Tamil language to give a boost to human resources. “We have to create textbooks in Tamil language. I have written letters to State and Private universities after UGC Chairman Jagadish Kumar requested varsities to take a lead role in translating and creating new text books in Tamil. They are the core elements of National Education Policy 2020,” he said in the Vice-Chancellors conference held at Raj Bhavan, Udhagamandalam on Monday.

Further, the governor said that the reason for bringing State and Private varsities all together, it will stimulate more exchange and experience sharing. “We need to get into an active collaboration with other institutions.

We are in a serious business to provide our youth appropriate education, skill and confidence to take up challenges and to meet needs and demands of the time, “ he added.

UGC Chairman Jagadish Kumar, Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti CHairman Chamu Krishna Shastry and other VCs took part in the conference.