Guv spreading hatred against DMK among people, charges Law Min

TIRUCHY: Governor RN Ravi has intentionally been spreading hatred among the people of Tamil Nadu for DMK-led state government by making meaningless allegations. But, we maintain our dignity, said Minister for Law S Regupathy on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the programme organised by the education department in Pudukkottai, the Minister said that the DMK government is very particular to prevent any untoward incident at any part of the state as it would result in spoiling the government’s reputation. Thus, the government has been providing the utmost security to the Raj Bhavan and the incident of petrol bomb hurling was an unfortunate one. The culprit has been arrested within minutes, Regupathy added.

“We cannot sum up that there was a security lapse in the Raj Bhavan as the incident took place outside the Raj Bhavan premises. But Governor Ravi has been intentionally spreading hatred towards the state government and the people of Tamil Nadu and we are committed to ensure law and order in any part of the state,” the Minister said.

Stating that Chief Minister MK Stalin is a person who will protect even his enemies from any situation, the Law Minister asked the Governor to verify before giving any statement. The Minister claimed that the BJP was trying to politicise the bomb-hurling incident and the Governor has been acting as a political leader and trying to mar the reputation of the government wherever he goes, the Minister said.

“We have arrested the accused and the interrogations are on and it would bring the facts out. I consider the incident as a conspiracy to bring disrepute to the government,” he said.