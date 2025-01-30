Guv spars with DMK again, directs TN govt to recall notification on Madurai Kamaraj V-C search panel

CHENNAI: Governor-Chancellor RN Ravi on Thursday directed the State government to recall a notification issued by the Higher Education Department, constituting a Search Committee for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of the Madurai Kamaraj University.

The Higher Education Department notification, dated January 9, had excluded the nominee of the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman from the Search Committee.

"This exclusion is in contravention of the provisions of the Madurai Kamaraj University Act, 1965, and the prevailing regulations of the UGC (2018). The Chancellor had constituted the Search Committee with nominees of the Chancellor, Syndicate, Senate, and UGC Chairman, as per the provisions of the Act and the UGC regulations. However, the Higher Education Department's notification deviated from the Chancellor's directive, prompting the Governor's intervention," a Raj Bhavan statement read.

Citing the Supreme Court judgment, it said, "The said notification is in difference to the search committee the Governor had constituted and sent for issuing notification and is 'void ab initio', being contrary to the existing UGC regulations and prevailing orders of the Supreme Court and the communication sent by the Governor-Chancellor constituting the Search Committee."