Guv sparks fresh row with quip on Netaji

CHENNAI: Landing in a fresh controversy, Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday claimed that without ‘Netaji’ Subhas Chandra Bose, India would not have become independent from the British empire in 1947.

Delivering a keynote address at the 127th birth anniversary celebration of freedom fighter ‘Netaji’ Subhas Chandra Bose at Anna Varsity, Governor-Chancellor Ravi said, “Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was the foremost among those who fought for India’s freedom. He is a great role-model for today’s students. Today, we have started to forget the martyrs and soldiers who fought for our freedom, their sacrifice and our history. Those who fought for our freedom are embedded in our DNA. We cannot forget them so easily.”

“This neglect extended to the freedom fighters and martyrs, including those from Tamil Nadu who significantly contributed to Netaji’s Indian National Army (INA). But, nobody in Tamil Nadu has tried to research, read or talk about Netaji’s contribution,” he said. Describing the situation post-1942 period, Ravi said, “During the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi, separatism was also attempted. Indians were divided behind Gandhi and Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Netaji was the main reason behind India’s independence in 1947. It was Bose who fought against the British army with Indian soldiers. Earlier, Governor Ravi felicitated the INA veterans including Lakshmi Krishnan and Nagaiyya at Vivekananda auditorium in Anna Varsity.

Anna University vice-chancellor Velraj and others were present on the occasion.

The state Congress party on Tuesday condemned Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for his remark that Netaji Subash Chandra Bose was responsible for Independence of India. Congress president K S Alagiri said that the RSS, Hindu Maha Sabha and the BJP did not contribute a wee bit to the independence of the country and the RSS did not hoist the national flag for 52 years ill 2022 and the people of Tamil Nadu would not accept the historic distortions of persons like Governor Ravi. Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai also condemned.