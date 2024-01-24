Guv RN Ravi prorogues Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday prorogued the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, the session of which commenced on January 9, 2023.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of the Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, R N Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu, hereby prorogue with effect from the date of this notification, the session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly which commenced on the 9th January, 2023," an order issued by the Governor said.

Unlike last year when the first session of the year commenced in the second week of January, the first session of 2024 has yet to commence.

It is believed the year's first session, which begins with the customary address of the Governor, could be held sometime in February after the state Chief Minister returns from his multi-national visit.

Chief Minister M K Stalin is all set to leave the country for Spain, USA and Australia from here on January 28.