Guv RN Ravi extends tenure of two VCs for a year

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Thursday extended the tenure of two vice-chancellors for a period of one year in the state.

"Governor and Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University has extended the tenure of NS Santhosh Kumar, vice-chancellor of the Law University, Chennai for a period of one year, starting from April 9, 2024," said a release from Raj Bhavan.

Further, the Governor-Chancellor has extended the tenure of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University vice-chancellor KN Selvakumar for a period of one year, starting from April 9, 2024.

Earlier in February, the Governor had extended the tenure of Bharathidasan University vice-chancellor M Selvam for a period of one more year, starting from February 5, 2024.