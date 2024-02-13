Guv RN Ravi approves the resignation of Senthilbalaji from council of ministers

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday approved the recommendation and accepted the resignation of Jailed minister Senthilbalaji, according to a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

On Monday, Senthilbalaji sent his resignation to Chief Minister M K Stalin.

DMK MLA and Minister without portfolio V Senthilbalaji, who has been in prison since June 14 last year in connection with a money laundering case probed by the Enforcement Directorate, resigned from the State Cabinet on Monday.

Balaji, who was the Electricity and Prohibition Minister till June last year, has remained as a Minister without portfolio since his arrest.

The influential DMK strongman's arrest and the CM's decision to retain him in the cabinet has been a topic of hot debate in state politics after the opposition demanded the CM to sack him.

The issue saw a twist months ago when Governor R N Ravi unilaterally issued an order for sacking Balaji only to revert his decision overnight following strong objections to his Constitutional overreach. The Madras High Court also took a critical view of the ex-EB Minister remaining a minister without portfolio in the incumbent Cabinet.