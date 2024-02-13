Begin typing your search...

Guv RN Ravi approves the resignation of Senthilbalaji from council of ministers

The influential DMK strongman's arrest and the CM's decision to retain him in the cabinet has been a topic of hot debate in state politics after the opposition demanded the CM to sack him.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Feb 2024 6:15 AM GMT
Guv RN Ravi approves the resignation of Senthilbalaji from council of ministers
X

Governor RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday approved the recommendation and accepted the resignation of Jailed minister Senthilbalaji, according to a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

On Monday, Senthilbalaji sent his resignation to Chief Minister M K Stalin.

DMK MLA and Minister without portfolio V Senthilbalaji, who has been in prison since June 14 last year in connection with a money laundering case probed by the Enforcement Directorate, resigned from the State Cabinet on Monday.

Balaji, who was the Electricity and Prohibition Minister till June last year, has remained as a Minister without portfolio since his arrest.

The influential DMK strongman's arrest and the CM's decision to retain him in the cabinet has been a topic of hot debate in state politics after the opposition demanded the CM to sack him.

The issue saw a twist months ago when Governor R N Ravi unilaterally issued an order for sacking Balaji only to revert his decision overnight following strong objections to his Constitutional overreach. The Madras High Court also took a critical view of the ex-EB Minister remaining a minister without portfolio in the incumbent Cabinet.

TamilnaduGovernor RaviSenthil BalajiRN RaviResignationMinisters CouncilRajya SabhaCM StalinDMKState GovernmentTN Government
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X