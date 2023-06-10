Guv Ravi’s talk blessing in disguise for DMK

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi has often been in the eye of the political storm in the state. His politically loaded message and remarks against the ethos of the Dravidian ideology and its core principle on two-language policy and state autonomy created ripples earlier.

Under the guise of freedom of speech, the retired 1976 batch IPS officer has been vociferously expressing his views, undermining the importance of the Dravidian identity, culture and its core policies. It created an adverse impact on the AIADMK too that leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.

Without taking the name of Governor, Chief Minister MK Stalin, a few days ago, said a person holding a high position in the state has turned into a full-fledged politician. The DMK leader alluded that his efforts to tarnish the people’s elected government helped the DMK’s uprising.

Not holding back the disappointment over the Governor’s talk, former AIADMK Minister Sellur K Raju overtly expressed that he has been acting like a “party representative” and behaving more like a political entity, which was unacceptable.

Several of the senior AIADMK leaders and even BJP functionaries shared his views. They opined that the Governor has turned into a thorn in their flesh as he gives more opportunity and ammunition to hit out at BJP and build a narrative against the saffron party’s ideology of hyper nationalism.

“Governors should stick to their Constitutional duty and avoid making political statements. But Ravi and Tamilisai Soundararajan are doing the opposite,” said a senior AIADMK leader seeking anonymity and alluded that they were helping the DMK to cover up their wrongdoings.

A senior BJP leader from western belt said that they are “little worried” over the Governor’s act. The Centre should instruct him and restrain him from making unnecessary and unwanted political comments, he said.

General secretary of VCK Aloor Sha Navas dubbed the Governor as a “propaganda secretary” for the DMK front. “Governor is a strong binding force of the DMK front. Though the allies have a difference of opinion on certain issues, the Governor’s continuous discourse to push Sanatana Dharma and speaking against the state rights and ideology is bringing us together. He is helping the DMK front immensely. We think he and BJP state chief K Annamalai are making our job easy,” said the Nagapattinam MLA.

Former AIADMK leader and OPS supporter A Subburathinam said that Governor Ravi is speaking against the ideology and thoughts of social reformist Thanthai Periyar and Dravidian icon CN Annadurai. It would alienate him from the people of the state. Former AIADMK Minister and MP Anwhar Raajhaa said Governor Ravi and alliance with BJP would serve as “double whammy” for the AIADMK in the coming elections.