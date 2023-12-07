Guv Ravi urges TN people to contribute more to flag day fund

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday inaugurated the Armed Force Flag Day collection with his contribution and appealed to the people to generously contribute to the Flag Day Fund.

"The Armed Force Flag Day was being observed on December 7 to pay homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for preserving the freedom, integrity and unity of the nation. We also recall with gratitude the valuable contribution of ex-servicemen, who dedicated the precious years of their lives defending the nation, and the valour and loyalty of members of the armed forces who guard our frontiers and preserve our freedom and integrity, " Ravi said in a video released by Raj Bhavan.

"It is because of them (martyrs) that we sleep peacefully. In honour of their sacrifice, PM celebrates all the festivals by visiting the veterans at their places. It is our duty to pay respect to them. That is why, wherever I go to the district in TN, I visit the houses of ex-servicemen and soldiers, meet their families and keep urging the relevant authorities to resolve their grievances, " he noted.

Further, Ravi urged the state people to donate more Flag Day Funds this year.