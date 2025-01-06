Guv Ravi urges Centre to sanction SSA funds due to Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday urged the Centre to release funds under the SSA scheme for the State taking into account the future of 44 lakh students, 2.2 lakh teachers 21,276 staff members.

In his customary New Year address on the first day of the first session of the year, which was read out in Tamil by Legislative Assembly Speaker M Appavu after the Governor boycotted and left the House without delivering the address, Mr Ravi said while the State Government remained fully committed to ensuring good quality education for students, it has not received the requisite support from the Union Government for its endeavours.

"Despite our persistent appeals to release funds under the Samagraha Shiksha Scheme (SSA), the Union Government has not released any funds till date in the current year, citing non-implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) by the State", he said.

These funds, to the tune of Rs.2,152 crore, are critical for the functioning of schools, including teachers' salaries, maintenance and upkeep of school buildings and reimbursement under the Right to Education Act.

Due to lack of this fund release from the Union Government, the State Government has to bear the entire burden from its own resources, thereby severely affecting its finances.

The future of 44 lakh students, 2.2 lakh teachers and 21,276 staff members hinge on the timely disbursement of these funds and we hope that the Union Government will release these funds at the earliest, the Governor said.

In its commitment to providing equal access to higher educational opportunities, the State Government has implemented 7.5 per cent reservation for Government school students in all professional courses including medical, engineering and agriculture.

Under this initiative, the entire educational expense-including tuition, hostel, and transportation fees-for these students is borne by the Government. Over the past four years, a total of Rs.1,165 crore has been disbursed under this scheme, benefiting 35,530 students.

The Governor also hailed the Chief Minister's Breakfast scheme for school students that has led to increase in enrollment.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has inscribed Tamil Nadu's name in golden letters in the annals of history by launching the 'Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme.'

This flagship initiative provides hot, nutritious breakfast to all Government primary school children, leading to a significant increase in attendance, and enhancing children's nutritional outcomes and attentiveness in class.

Building on its success, the scheme has been extended to 3,995 Government-aided primary schools in rural areas in the previous year.

In total, breakfast is served to 17.53 lakh students in 34,987 primary schools statewide, reflecting the Government's unwavering commitment and concern towards child welfare and education.