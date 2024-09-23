Guv Ravi thanks PM Modi for establishing Thiruvalluvar Chair for Tamil Studies at University of Houston

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing the Thiruvalluvar Chair for Tamil Studies at the University of Houston.

The Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centre in Singapore, the Thiruvalluvar Chair at Universiti Malaya and the installation of Thiruvalluvar's statue in Cergy, France, alongside the Subramania Bharathi Chair at Banaras Hindu University and the restoration of the Holy Sengol in Parliament and annual events of Kashi Tamil Sangamam and Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam are truly shining testaments to his profound love for Tamil culture and for the people of Tamil Nadu, Ravi said in a social media post.

Further, he said these initiatives not only celebrate the timeless wisdom of our rich Tamil heritage but also serve as a powerful bridge, reconnecting every Indian to our proud legacy.

"We are deeply grateful for your unwavering efforts to spread the beauty and vibrancy of Tamil culture across the globe," he added.