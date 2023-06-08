Guv Ravi takes a ride on NMR train from Ooty to Coonoor

COIMBATORE: Governor RN Ravi journeyed by the Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR) train from Ooty to Coonoor on Wednesday.

The Governor, along with his family members, turned up at the Ooty railway station around 12.10 pm. The tourists were taken by surprise at seeing the Governor travelling with them by the NMR train.

As the train chugged through tunnels and mountains throwing up spectacular views of the valley and sprawling tea gardens, Ravi interacted with the passengers in a casual manner.

The train reached Coonoor railway station around 1.20 pm and was welcomed by senior revenue department officials by presenting bouquets. The railway staff also took photographs with the governor.

From Coonoor, the governor returned to Raj Bhavan by car. In view of Ravi’s train ride, both the Ooty and Coonoor railway stations were brought under a thick security ring.

Sniffer dogs were deployed to check along the railway tracks. All the passengers, who visited the railway stations, were thoroughly screened before allowing them into the station to board the train.

Ravi arrived in Udhagamandalam on June 3 to inaugurate the Conference of Vice Chancellors of State and private universities in Tamil Nadu in Raj Bhavan.

At the conference, the experts in the education sector deliberated on the translation of textbooks of higher education institutions into Tamil.

On Tuesday, Ravi visited Doddabetta Peak, a popular tourist destination in the hills.