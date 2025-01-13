Guv Ravi sustains verbal volleys, Tamilisai advises peace

CHENNAI: Even as Governor RN Ravi continued to fire fresh salvos at the State government, this time without directly attacking the ruling DMK but commenting about the alleged failure of the social justice movement to prevent violence against Dalits, a word of advice came from a surprising corner: senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Delivering the keynote address at the 202nd birth anniversary celebrations of Thiruvarurprakasa Vallalar at Hosur, Ravi said the caste inequalities and atrocities against Dalits that continue to plague Tamil Nadu were immensely distressful.

"The state of Tamil Nadu, which has been vociferous about its pursuit of social justice, has been witnessing a disturbing surge in violence against Dalits over the past six decades... It is indeed disheartening to note that caste inequalities persist in our society, even today. The oppression of Dalits in Tamil Nadu is a painful reminder of our collective failure to uphold the principles of equality and justice," he said.

Though he did not name the DMK or its government – like he did previously – the comments Ravi made are interpreted in the light of the recent flare-up between him and the State government, especially Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin.

Interestingly, senior BJP leader and former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan issued a fervent appeal to both Governor Ravi and Chief Minister Stalin to put aside their differences and engage in a constructive dialogue to address the pressing issues facing Tamil Nadu, including the contentious appointment of a Vice-Chancellors.

The former governor, who was speaking to reporters at her Saligramam residence here after celebrating Pongal with party workers, emphasised that the ongoing spat between the two constitutional functionaries would only serve to hinder the State's progress and deprive its citizens of much-needed benefits.

"As someone who has worked in tandem with the central government, both in harmony and discord, I can confidently attest that the people of Tamil Nadu will be the ultimate beneficiaries if the Governor and the Chief Minister were to sink their differences and work in tandem," she said.

Meanwhile, DMK Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate P Wilson said Governor Ravi was a disgrace to the post of Governor and his constant confrontation with the Chief Minister and State government showed that he was unfit for the post.

Wilson also cautioned the Raj Bhavan officials, reminding them that they were State government employees and that criticism of the government was grounds for dismissal from government service.

Wilson’s comments came a day after Raj Bhavan issued a statement that was released on social media terming Chief Minister Stalin as arrogant.