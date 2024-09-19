Guv Ravi presents degrees to grads at TNJFU convocation

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu Governor and Chancellor RN Ravi distributed degrees to the graduates of Tamil Nadu Dr Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) in Nagapattinam on Wednesday.

The ninth convocation of TNJFU was held on Wednesday in which Governor and Chancellor RN Ravi conferred degrees in person to a total of 332 graduates and as many as 59 persons received their degrees ‘In-Absentia’.

He also distributed as many as 58 medals for academic excellence and performance to the students.

M Ramya Veena bagged 13 medals in BF.Sc while S Kaviya bagged three medals in B.Tech (Fisheries Engineering), H Lisha bagged five medals in

MF.Sc and A Jackqlin Vino bagged three medals in Ph.D. CN Ravishankar, Director and Vice-Chancellor, Central Institute of Fisheries Education, Mumbai, the chief guest, appreciated the faculty and staff of the university for their relentless work in bringing up the University rank from 40 to 32 among the 145 institutions in Agriculture and Allied sector of the country. And also, expressed his happiness that even 50 per cent of students from TNJFU get enrolled in the ICAR- CIFE Mumbai for MF.Sc every year.

The CIFE, Mumbai has an MoU for collaboration in research and academic activity with TNJFU from 2017 onwards.

Earlier, Dr N Felix, Vice-Chancellor of the University welcomed the gathering and presented the report of the University. In the report, the Vice-Chancellor elaborated on the University’s significant achievements.

Earlier in the day, Governor Ravi and his wife Lakshmi visited the Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Health at Velankanni and offered worship for a while. The Rector Fr C Irudayaraj, Parish Priest and Vice Rector Fr S Arputharaj and the church administration committee welcomed the Governor and his wife at the church entrance and took them near the altar and blessed them.