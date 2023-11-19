Guv Ravi leaves for New Delhi day after TN assembly readopted 10 Bills

CHENNAI: A day after the Tamil Nadu Assembly readopted 10 Bills without any amendments 'returned' by the Governor R N Ravi, he on Sunday evening left for the national capital.

The visit to New Delhi comes after the Supreme Court expressed serious concern over the constitutional deadlock created by Ravi by failing to consider and assent to 12 Bills passed by the Legislature.

"Governor Ravi will meet the Attorney General and other legal experts in New Delhi to discuss the ongoing legal battle. He is also likely to meet the Home Minister Amit Shah and few other officials there in the Capital," Raj Bhavan sources said.

It may be notable that the apex court issued notice to the Union of India through the Home Ministry and asked the Attorney General of India or Solicitor General to be present in court when the case is listed for hearing on November 20.