Guv Ravi joins hands with BJP to defame DMK govt: PK Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Minister for HR&CE PK Sekarbabu on Monday said Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi joined hands with the BJP to defame the Tamil Nadu government and portray this government as being against spiritualism. He also unleashed a scathing attack on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that she has been indulging in misinformation campaigns to paint the DMK government as an anti-spiritual government.

Governor was given a red carpet welcome at Kodandaramaswami temple in West Mambalam and temple authorities and priests have made all arrangements for him to offer prayers. However, he joined hands with the BJP to defame the Tamil Nadu government and portray this government as being against spiritualism, said the minister while responding to a question on Governor Ravi’s social media post that the temple premises here exude a sense of acute repression when the entire country is celebrating the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla.

“Priest of the temple Mohan Bhatachar has also made this clear,” the minister said.

Sekarbabu also wondered about the presence of Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu when the consecration of Ram temple at Ayodhya was taking place. “It clearly shows that her intention is purely political and nothing to do with spiritualism. She has been indulging in misinformation campaigns to portray this government as an anti-spiritual government. It is regrettable to see people like her holding top and respectable positions (in the government) stooping to such a level,” he said.

“Whatever gimmicks and tricks they indulge, they will not succeed in their attempts as the people and believers in the state will extend their support to the TN government,” he said and added that the department would take appropriate legal measures against those who indulge in misinformation campaigns with ulterior motives.