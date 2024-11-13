Guv Ravi inspects ‘treasures’ in Saraswati Mahal Library

TIRUCHY: Governor RN Ravi, who visited Saraswati Mahal Library in Thanjavur on Wednesday, went through the palm leaf manuscripts and the paintings displayed there.

The Governor along with his family members came to the Thanjavur palace at around 11.30 am went to the Chandramouleeswarar Sannidhi where the hereditary trustee, Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam Babaji Rajah Bhonsle welcomed him along with the Mangala Isai and full traditional honour.

He worshipped at the Sannidhi and went to the Saraswati Mahal library. The District Collector B Priyanka Pankajam, SP Ashish Rawat welcomed him in the library premises.

Subsequently, he watched sound and light programmes at the library and then he went through the palm leaf manuscripts, paints and the artefacts displayed in the library.

Later, in the evening, the governor visited the Big Temple and worshipped the Varahi, Peruvudaiyar, Periyanayaki, Vinayakar and Murugan Sannidhis. Subsequently, he worshipped at Nandiyam Peruman on Pradosham day.