Guv Ravi confers degrees on 4,687 law graduates; Min Reghupathy skips event

CHENNAI: Governor-Chancellor R N Ravi on Sunday conferred degrees and medals to 4,687 students at the 14th annual convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU).

Degrees were awarded to 18 students who undertook research studies in Law and 4,669 Undergraduate and Postgraduate Law students. Governor RN Ravi conferred the degree on the students.

However, State Minister for Law, S Regupathy, who is also a pro-chancellor for the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University, stayed away from the 14th convocation, citing personal reasons.

Justice D Krishnakumar of Madras High Court was present as the chief guest for the 14th convocation, which was held in the TNDALU campus in Perungudi here.

Delivering his address, Justice Krishnakumar urged the Law graduates to uphold the rights of the individual in their professional journey.

"The legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar, the namesake of this university, is a profound source of inspiration. His life's work was dedicated to the cause of social justice and equality, a mission that you now carry forward. Dr Ambedkar stressed the importance of ensuring justice for all, particularly for those who cannot access it," he said.

"Let his words inspire you to engage in pro bono work and prioritise serving those who cannot afford legal representation. Upholding the rights of every individual must be a key focus in your professional journey," he noted.

Krishnakumar also stressed the need for community service and said it is important in the legal profession.

"A good lawyer is someone who not only understands the law but who is also brave enough to stand up for justice. Collaboration and community service are crucial in the legal profession. You must foster partnerships that enhance justice and lead to positive outcomes for the community," Krishnakumar said, adding that when the law is used arbitrarily without wisdom or fairness, it can become a tool for oppression and the abuse of power.

TNDALU vice-chancellor NS Santhosh Kumar, Registrar Gowri Ramesh, members of the syndicate and academic senate, students and parents were present at the event.