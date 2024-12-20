Guv Ravi blocking legitimate decisions, says Chezhiaan on V-C appointment row

CHENNAI: State Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan launched a scathing attack on Governor-Chancellor R N Ravi on Thursday, accusing him of misusing his powers and creating obstacles for the democratically elected government.

The minister's strongly worded statement comes in the wake of a controversy surrounding the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor for Annamalai University.

Chezhiaan asserted that the search committee formed to recommend a candidate for the coveted post was constituted in accordance with the laws of the university and existing government orders.

"There are no violations whatsoever in the government order issued to set up the search committee," Chezhiaan emphasised.

"Therefore, there is no need to revise the committee by adding a nominee from the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman," he said in a statement.

Chezhiaan took strong exception to the Governor-Chancellor's decision to block the government's actions under the University Act.

"It is not acceptable in any way for the Governor-Chancellor to use his position to stop the actions taken by the government," Chezhiaan said.

The minister alleged that the Governor's actions were part of a larger trend of creating obstacles for the government.

"The government is watching with concern the Governor's tendency to take the law into his own hands and issue procedures that are detrimental to the functioning of the government," Chezhiaan said.

The Higher Education Minister also expressed concern over the Governor-Chancellor's apparent lack of interest in ensuring that universities in the state function smoothly.

The minister urged the Governor-Chancellor to approve the search committee formed under the University Act.