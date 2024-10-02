Guv Ravi, BJP leaders wish Rajinikanth a quick recovery

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Union Minister of State L Murugan, BJP state president K Annamalai and state convener H Raja on Tuesday wished hsopitalised actor Rajinikanth for quick recovery.

In a message, Governor Ravi said, “I stand with the millions of devoted fans of Rajinikanth around the globe, in praying for his swift and smooth recovery.”

MoS L Murugan expressed his concern and said, “I heard that Tamil actor Rajinikanth has been hospitalised due to ill health. I pray to God that my Annan Rajinikanth will recover soon.”

Annamalai, who is on his sabbatical also expressed his concern and said he was deeply saddened to hear the news that the superstar Rajinikanth has been hospitalised due to ill health.

Quoting Governor Ravi’s social media message, BJP state convener H Raja said, “We join His Excellency in praying for the speedy recovery of Rajinikanth.”

Palani row: BJP seeks Sekarbabu’s resignation

Meanwhile, H Raja demanded the resignation of HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu over the Palani temple administration’s accountability.

“The quality of rehabilitation of HR&CE by the ruling DMK government is questionable. Such reconstructed temples should be inspected and an inquiry should be ordered. PK Sekarbabu should resign immediately,” Raja said referring to the damage to the Rajagopuram.