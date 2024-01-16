Guv Ravi, BJP leaders share Valluvar's portrait in saffron robes

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Union Minister of State L Murugan and State BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday shared a controversial portrait of Tamil saint Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes ahead of Thiruvalluvar day.

Hailing the sixth century Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar, Governor Ravi said, "On Thiruvalluvar day, I pay my humble tributes to the revered poet, great philosopher and brightest saint of Bharatiya Sanatan tradition, Thiruvalluvar born on the spiritual land of our Tamil Nadu."

"His eternal wisdom has immensely shaped and enriched the ideas and identity of our nation and remains a source of guidance and inspiration for the whole of humanity. On this pious day, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all, " Ravi added, sharing a controversial image of Thiruvalluvar donning saffron robes on his social media page.

Subsequently, Ravi paid floral tributes to the portrait of Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes at the government circuit house in Ramanathapuram.

On their part, MoS L Murugan and state BJP chief K Annamalai also shared a portrait of Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes.

"Transcending language, race, nation and cultures, Thirukkural is common to all the people of the world. Let us guide our descendants to follow the treasure of Thirukkural. Let's witness the success of Valluvan's fame, " said Murugan.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Saint Thiruvalluvar, Annamalai said, "Due to the diligent efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thirukkural has been translated into many languages of the world. Thiruvalluvar's pride is spreading across the world. Let's understand and study Thirukkural which is full of culture, tradition and way of life of mankind. Let us praise Ayyan Thiruvalluvar."

Earlier, Governor Ravi and other Dravidian leaders had clashed over the revered saint-poet being shown clad in saffron robes instead of the usual white.

The Tamil Saint Thiruvalluvar is generally depicted wearing white robes.

The row first started after the State BJP unit shared an image in November 2019, replacing the sage's white robes with saffron.

This drew flak from Dravidian party leaders, who then condemned the picture, calling it BJP's move to saffronise Valluvar.

It may be recalled that a similar incident took place in April 2022 after Hindu Makkal Katchi president Arjun Sampath draped a saffron-coloured shawl on the statue of the poet in Thanjavur district.