Guv Ravi arrives in Ooty on four-day visit; to attend events in Kerala too

COIMBATORE: Governor RN Ravi arrived in Ooty on Thursday on a four day visit. He flew down to Coimbatore around 2.45 pm and reached Raj Bhavan in Ooty by road around 6.10 pm.

He was welcomed by Nilgiris District Collector M Aruna along with other senior police officials.

The Governor is expected to visit tribal people in Muthanad Mund near Ooty on Friday and is likely to participate in some events in Kerala on Saturday.

On Sunday, Ravi would return to Coimbatore by road and proceed to Chennai by flight.

In view of his visit, more than 400 cops were deployed in Ooty as members of some organizations were expected to protest against his walkout from the Assembly, which triggered a controversy.