Guv Ravi approves bill to increase punishments for crimes against women, children in TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has reportedly given his assent to a bill that increases the punishments for crimes against women and children on Thursday (January 23). Following the Governor's approval, the bill will be sent to the President for final approval, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

According to the amended bill, for sexual assault on a girl under 12 years of age, the offender could face life imprisonment or the death penalty.

For gang rape of a woman under 18 years, the punishment could range from life imprisonment to the death penalty, and repeated offenders will face the death penalty or life imprisonment.

If the identity of the victim is disclosed, the offender will face imprisonment for 3 to 5 years, along with a fine.

In cases of acid attacks leading to grievous injury, the offender will face life imprisonment or the death penalty, along with a fine.

Threatening to commit acid attacks will carry a sentence of 10 years to life imprisonment, with a fine.

Additionally, the bill also addresses cybercrimes and digital offences, with punishments including up to three years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000.

For repeat offenders, the imprisonment could extend to five years, with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

For further offences, a sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of Rs 10 lakh will be imposed.

For fatalities resulting from sexual assault, the punishment will include 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 50,000 and for violence committed with intent to cause death, life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000.

The bill mandates that public places such as educational institutions, hostels, cinemas, and shopping malls must be equipped with adequate lighting and surveillance cameras.

In the event of a crime, police must be notified within 24 hours.

Failure to report a crime will result in a fine of Rs 50,000, increased from the previous Rs 2,000.

Currently, the penalties for these crimes are 15 years of imprisonment, a fine of Rs 2 lakh, and either life imprisonment or the death penalty, along with a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

Additionally, for sexual assault, the punishment is 14 years of life imprisonment, along with a fine. If a law enforcement officer, prison staff, government official, or hospital worker is found guilty of sexual assault, the sentence will range from 20 years of life imprisonment to life imprisonment.

The bill is a part of the ongoing effort to strengthen legal measures to prevent crimes against women, further amending existing laws to better protect women and children in Tamil Nadu.

In 2023, the state government also introduced the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Indian National Security Act (INSA) amendments to address these concerns.

Chief Minister MK Stalin presented this bill to the state assembly, where it was passed after a voice vote.