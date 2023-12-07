Guv Ravi appoints Felix as new V-C for Fisheries Varsity

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Thursday appointed N Felix as the new Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam for a period of three years.



"N Felix has a rich academic experience of 32 years and is presently serving as Registrar and Acting Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University. He served as a professor for more than 15 years. He has rich experience in university administration, having functioned in various capacities as Registrar of Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University and Chief Executive Officer of Fisheries Institute of Technology and Training, Chennai and etc, " a statement issued by Raj Bhavan read.

He has several awards/fellowships to his credit such as Best Scientist Award-2023 awarded by Society of Fisheries and Life Sciences, Karnataka, ICAR-NAIP International Training Fellowship-2010 etc, it noted.

Governor Chancellor Ravi appointed Dr. N. Felix as the new Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam. pic.twitter.com/4j4eipxPVk — RAJ BHAVAN, TAMIL NADU (@rajbhavan_tn) December 7, 2023

N Felix, who succeeds G Sugumar, was an acting V-C of the same university after Sugumar's tenure expired last September.



Sources with Raj Bhavan told DT Next that Felix was one of the members recommended by the V-C search panel which did not included a nominee from UGC.

"Governor Ravi has been insisting that a nominee from the University Grants Commission (UGC) should be included in the V-C search panels as per the UGC and AICTE norms. But the panel which constituted to pick a V-C candidate for TNJFU did not have a nominee from UGC as the Fisheries University comes under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). According to the ICAR rules, the V-C search panel for TNJFU, does not need a nominee from UGC, " sources detailed.

With an impressive career spanning 32 years, Felix has honed his expertise in the fields of aquaculture and fish nutrition.

Notably, he has spearheaded a remarkable array of 30 aquaculture projects, both as the Principal and Co-Investigator, encompassing six collaborative endeavours with industry partners.

Additionally, he has provided mentorship to 45 postgraduate students in their academic pursuits.