Guv Ravi and political leaders applaud Indian army’s Operation Sindoor

CHENNAI: In a display of unanimous patriotism and solidarity, Governor R N Ravi and political leaders from Tamil Nadu, cutting across ideological lines, have lauded the Indian Army’s successful offensive — Operation Sindoor — targeting terrorist camps across the border in Pakistan.

Governor R N Ravi, in a succinct but powerful message, praised the valour of the armed forces.

“Bharat Mata ki Jai! Operation Sindoor is just the beginning!” he declared.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran invoked the traditional Tamil war cry, “Vetrivel… Veeravel…” — a symbolic chant associated with courage and triumph — reflecting the emotional pulse of the moment.

Senior BJP leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan issued an impassioned statement extolling the precision and strength of the military strike.

“For the blood that has been shed by innocent Indians, justice has finally been delivered through Operation Sindoor. The roots and branches of terrorism have been annihilated. The scars inflicted upon our nation by decades of terrorism have been avenged,” she stated in a social media post.

She also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership: “From the War Room, our steadfast Prime Minister oversees every strategic move as Pakistan is given a befitting reply. Whether it is a virus, a war, a pandemic, or cross-border aggression, he ensures India emerges victorious. Our Army echoes that commitment by beating the war drums against Pakistan’s hostility.”

Striking a poetic chord, she added: “The white roses of Kashmir, once stained red by the blood of terrorism, will now bloom peacefully in the valley’s garden of hope. These roses are a tribute to our brave soldiers, who continue to dismantle Pakistan’s arrogance with unyielding resolve.”

Former BJP state president K Annamalai also expressed unambiguous support for the operation, stating, “The terrorists have been answered in the language they understand best. Jai Hind!

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor-turned-politician Vijay joined the chorus of praise, saying, “A royal salute to the Indian Army’s exemplary security operations. Their unwavering commitment to the nation’s safety deserves our utmost respect.”