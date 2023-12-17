Guv Ravi and CM Stalin to travel together to Coimbatore`

CHENNAI: Days after the top court's directions settle their difference through talks, both the Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin are all set to travel to Coimbatore in the same flight, but for different programmes.

Chief Minister M K Stalin would leave for Coimbatore on Monday morning (December 18) in a flight to inaugurate the 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar' scheme.

Governor R N Ravi is also scheduled to travel on the same flight on Monday to take part in a program at a private engineering college in Tiruchengode near Namakkal.

However, it is not clear of the two would be sitting next to each other.

While the Tamil Nadu government's plea against the Governor is pending in the apex court, as per the direction from the Supreme Court, Governor Ravi recently invited CM Stalin for the talks over the pending Bills.

As both of them are all set to travel in the same flight, security was tightened at the Chennai airport.