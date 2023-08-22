Guv must respect elected govt, says Mano Thangaraj

MADURAI: Governor RN Ravi and state BJP leaders should learn to respect the democratically elected government and the Governor needs to know what his limits really are, said Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T Mano Thangaraj on Monday in Nagercoil.

He paid floral tributes to the statue of P Jeevanandham, who was known as Jeeva, a social reformer and political leader, at Veppamoodu junction in Nagercoil, on his 117th birth anniversary.

The Minister recalled Jeeva’s contributions to the society and while talking to reporters, he said Jeevanandham was known for his revolutionary ideas on social change. It’s during 1998 former CM M Karunanidhi built the memorial here in honour of Jeevanandham, he added. Kanniyakumari Collector PN Sridhar and Nagercoil Mayor R Mahesh accompanied him.

Further, Thangaraj said the BJP is not considered as a party with a voice here and its state president K Annamalai would not be completing his yatra.

On the new title ‘Puratchi Tamizhar’ conferred on the AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, Thangaraj wondered whether Palaniswami created any revolution.