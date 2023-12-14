Guv invites CM to talk pending issues

CHENNAI: Facing flak from the Supreme Court over the issue of delaying assent to Bills passed by the TN Assembly, Governor RN Ravi has invited CM Stalin for a discussion to resolve the “pending issues”.

Government sources with knowledge of the development confirmed that an invite was received from the Raj Bhavan and it has been accepted by the State government. The date of the meeting has not been finalised as the CM is busy with the flood relief works.