Begin typing your search...

Guv invites CM to talk pending issues

Government sources with knowledge of the development confirmed that an invite was received from the Raj Bhavan and it has been accepted by the State government.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Dec 2023 12:06 AM GMT
Guv invites CM to talk pending issues
X

Governor Ravi

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Facing flak from the Supreme Court over the issue of delaying assent to Bills passed by the TN Assembly, Governor RN Ravi has invited CM Stalin for a discussion to resolve the “pending issues”.

Government sources with knowledge of the development confirmed that an invite was received from the Raj Bhavan and it has been accepted by the State government. The date of the meeting has not been finalised as the CM is busy with the flood relief works.

TamilnaduCM StalinSupreme CourtTN AssemblyGovernor RN RaviPending issuesRaj Bhavan
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X