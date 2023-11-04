Guv highlights speciality of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam policy

MADURAI: India is looked upon by the world as a leader, and it’s at a defining moment in history, said Governor RN Ravi at the Alagappa University in Karaikudi on Friday.

Presiding the inaugural event of a one-day seminar on ‘G20 New Delhi Leadership Declaration and Emerging World Order: India’s Cutting-edge Energy Technologies on Clean Energy,’ held at the university, the Ravi highlighted the relevance of the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” adopted at the G20 New Delhi Summit, and explained how it underscored India’s faith in the dictum “We Are One Earth, One Family, and We Share One Future”.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India’s G20 agenda as “inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive”, the governor said that India’s experiences and successes would help the world find solutions for many global challenges, especially carbon emissions and other economic issues.

“The choices the world community makes now will determine the fate of our people and our planet. The challenges the world encounters today impact not only the global economy but also the lives and livelihoods of millions, particularly the most vulnerable. Our commitment is to pursue development models for building a global system that better empowers nations to tackle the challenges we face and foster prosperity and well-being for all”, he said.

The G20 nations are committed to achieving global net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and carbon neutrality by 2070.

The governor said India’s is emerging as a global leader in renewable energy, reflecting the nation’s commitment to a sustainable future. It also stands at the forefront in terms of installed wind energy capacity and solar installed capacity, he said.