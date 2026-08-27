Guv gives nod to Bill giving priority for Tamil-medium students in govt jobs

Under the provision, 20 per cent of the vacancies filled through direct recruitment in all State government departments will be earmarked on a preferential basis for those who have studied in Tamil medium.

A law to this effect was enacted in 2010. Under that, the government had been giving preference to Tamil-medium students without considering whether the applicant already holds a government job. However, the Madras High Court had ruled that those already in government service were not eligible for the preference under the Tamil-medium category.

To clarify the issue and validate appointments made since September 7, 2010, on the basis of Tamil-medium preference, while restricting the benefit to future appointments, the then State government had introduced a fresh amendment Bill in the Assembly in January. After nearly eight months, that legislation has received assent from the governor.