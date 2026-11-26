Arlekar flagged off the Kanniyakumari–Banaras Special (Train No. 06041) in the presence of IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti and Central Institute of Classical Tamil Director R Chandrasekaran.

Before the train departed, the Governor interacted with the student delegates and congratulated them on being part of the initiative to renew and reaffirm the historical and cultural links between the two regions.

The first contingent comprises 207 delegates, including 105 who boarded the train at Chennai Egmore. The special service is scheduled to reach Banaras on Friday.