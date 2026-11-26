CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday flagged off a special train from Chennai Egmore to Banaras, marking the departure of the first batch of delegates for the fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which seeks to strengthen the cultural and civilisational ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.
Arlekar flagged off the Kanniyakumari–Banaras Special (Train No. 06041) in the presence of IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti and Central Institute of Classical Tamil Director R Chandrasekaran.
Before the train departed, the Governor interacted with the student delegates and congratulated them on being part of the initiative to renew and reaffirm the historical and cultural links between the two regions.
The first contingent comprises 207 delegates, including 105 who boarded the train at Chennai Egmore. The special service is scheduled to reach Banaras on Friday.
To facilitate the movement of participants, Southern Railway has arranged seven pairs of special trains connecting Banaras with Kanniyakumari, MGR Chennai Central and Coimbatore.
During the programme, student delegates will take part in cultural events showcasing Tamil Nadu’s traditions, including Villupaatu, Bharatanatyam, folk dances and Kaliyattam.
The fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam will be held from November 28 to December 12. Organised by the Union Ministry of Education in collaboration with IIT Madras and Banaras Hindu University, the event will bring around 1,400 participants from Tamil Nadu to Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya. This year’s theme, ‘Thirukkural Payilvom – Thirukkural Abhyas Karen’ (Let’s Learn Thirukkural), seeks to promote the classical Tamil text among young learners.