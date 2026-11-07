Guv Arlekar calls for unity, social harmony in Deepavali message

“Let the spirit of Deepavali inspire us to overcome challenges, dispel social evils, strengthen bonds of brotherhood and work together towards building a peaceful, progressive and prosperous society,” he said.

The Governor also called upon people to reaffirm their commitment to unity, mutual respect and service to humanity and contribute wholeheartedly to the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Tamil Nadu.

Extending his greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu and Indians across the country and around the world, Arlekar wished everyone happiness, peace, good health, success and prosperity.