Guv Arlekar calls for public participation as TN launches self-enumeration for Census 2027

CHENNAI: Governor in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday urged the people of Tamil Nadu to actively participate in the self-enumeration phase of Census 2027, describing the decennial exercise as a vital national initiative that will provide the foundation for evidence-based policymaking, efficient governance and long-term development planning.
In an appeal issued from Lok Bhavan, the Governor called upon every household to utilise the newly introduced online self-enumeration facility, available from Friday to July 31, and furnish complete and accurate information within the stipulated period. He said the quality of Census data would play a critical role in shaping public policies and ensuring inclusive development across the State and the country.
Marking a first in the history of the Indian Census, citizens can now complete the enumeration process through a secure online portal and mobile application, enabling households to submit their details digitally at their convenience. Those who do not opt for self-enumeration will be covered during the House Listing Operations to be conducted between August 1 and August 30 by Census enumerators.
“The Census is a vital national exercise that provides reliable data for evidence-based policymaking, efficient governance and development planning,” the Governor said, urging citizens to extend full cooperation to the Census authorities by providing accurate and comprehensive information.
Describing Census 2027 as a shared national responsibility, Arlekar expressed confidence that the wholehearted participation of the people of Tamil Nadu would contribute to the successful conduct of the exercise and strengthen the database required for the State’s and the nation’s future planning and development.