Guv Arlekar calls for public participation as TN launches self-enumeration for Census 2027

In an appeal issued from Lok Bhavan, the Governor called upon every household to utilise the newly introduced online self-enumeration facility, available from Friday to July 31, and furnish complete and accurate information within the stipulated period. He said the quality of Census data would play a critical role in shaping public policies and ensuring inclusive development across the State and the country.

Marking a first in the history of the Indian Census, citizens can now complete the enumeration process through a secure online portal and mobile application, enabling households to submit their details digitally at their convenience. Those who do not opt for self-enumeration will be covered during the House Listing Operations to be conducted between August 1 and August 30 by Census enumerators.

“The Census is a vital national exercise that provides reliable data for evidence-based policymaking, efficient governance and development planning,” the Governor said, urging citizens to extend full cooperation to the Census authorities by providing accurate and comprehensive information.