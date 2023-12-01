Guv approves 31 lifer’s remission; returns TNPSC chairman appointment file

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi on Friday approved the files relating to the remission of 31 convicts serving life imprisonment in the state prisons. However, the Raj Bhavan returned the file pertaining to the appointment of TNPSC chairman.



Reliable government sources confirmed the assent and return of files and told DT Next that the state Raj Bhavan sent a note, intimating the approval of 31 files pertaining to remission of sentenced lifers. "Another 39 files related to remission of sentenced prisoners are still with the governor's office. The governor has raised some questions regarding the file pertaining to prosecuting former AIADMK minister K C Veeramani, " said the government source, admitting that Governor R N Ravi has declined sanction to prosecute the former AIADMK minister.

He also returned the file related to the appointment of the TNPSC chairman, which, the Raj Bhavan, has refused to approve on the ground that the candidate recommended by the state government only has less than a year of service.

The files were approved/returned on the same day the Supreme Court, hearing the petition of Tamil Nadu government against the state governor, rapped the Raj Bhavan for 'reserving' the 10 readopted bills passed by the State Legislative Assembly for the assent of the governor.