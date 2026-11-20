CHENNAI: Noting that TVK leader C Vijayabhaskar’s plea sought two distinct reliefs – challenging the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTPA) Act and seeking to quash the criminal case against him in connection with the alleged gutkha scam – in a single writ petition, the Madras High Court advised him to withdraw the plea and file a fresh with appropriate prayer.
Following this, Vijayabhaskar, the former health minister in the AIADMK government and presently a TVK leader, withdrew the writ petition
In his petition, Vijayabhaskar stated that he had been arraigned as the sixteenth accused in the gutkha scam case pending before the Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases, Chennai. The FIR was registered on May 29, 2018, following a High Court order dated April 26, 2018, which held that gutkha, pan masala and chewing tobacco are food products governed by the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (FSS Act), and not tobacco products under the COTPA Act.
However, he submitted, the Madurai Bench of the High Court had taken a contrary view in a series of decisions between 2015 and 2018, holding that these products fall exclusively under the COTPA Act and outside the purview of the FSS Act. He said the legal conflict remains unresolved and is the subject matter of two connected writ petitions pending before the Principal Bench and the Madurai Bench.
He also relied on a January 14 order of the Income-Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chennai, which found that there was no unaccounted or undisclosed income in his hands for the assessment years 2016-17 to 2018-19.
According to him, the unresolved legal conflict between the two Acts had a direct bearing on the maintainability of the criminal proceedings against him, as the prosecution was based on a classification that remained under consideration before the High Court.
When the petition came up for hearing, a Division Bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan pointed out that Vijayabhaskar has challenged the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the COTPA Act and sought to quash the criminal case against him. These were two distinct reliefs sought in a single writ petition, the bench noted, and advised him to withdraw the present petition and file a fresh one with an appropriate prayer.
Following the court's advice, he agreed to withdraw the petition. The bench accepted his request and dismissed the petition as withdrawn.