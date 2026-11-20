However, he submitted, the Madurai Bench of the High Court had taken a contrary view in a series of decisions between 2015 and 2018, holding that these products fall exclusively under the COTPA Act and outside the purview of the FSS Act. He said the legal conflict remains unresolved and is the subject matter of two connected writ petitions pending before the Principal Bench and the Madurai Bench.

He also relied on a January 14 order of the Income-Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chennai, which found that there was no unaccounted or undisclosed income in his hands for the assessment years 2016-17 to 2018-19.

According to him, the unresolved legal conflict between the two Acts had a direct bearing on the maintainability of the criminal proceedings against him, as the prosecution was based on a classification that remained under consideration before the High Court.