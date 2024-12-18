Gutkha scam: Ex Chennai CoP’s plea against digital chargesheet junked

CHENNAI: A special court dismissed the plea of persons booked in the gutkha scam including former city police commissioner George.

The special court hearing cases related to MPs/MLAs allowed the prosecution agency CBI to submit the chargesheet in a pen drive as it runs to 2,000 pages and dismissed the plea of the accused persons challenging the submission in digital format.

The case relates to the alleged involvement of the former ministers, former IPS officers, and other officials in the Tamil Nadu police, Greater Chennai Corporation, Food Safety Department, and Commercial Taxes wing, among others, in taking bribes to the tune of Rs 39.91 crore for facilitating the storage, transportation, and sale of gutkha in Chennai city.