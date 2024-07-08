Gutkha scam: Case against former AIADMK ministers transferred to special court

CHENNAI: The gutkha scam involving former AIADMK ministers has been transferred to a special court designated for cases against MLAs and MPs.

The next hearing of the case is adjourned to August 2.

The CBI has been investigating allegations of illegal gutkha sales in Tamil Nadu, involving bribes paid to officials despite a state-wide ban.

The CBI has registered a case against Madhavrao, Srinivasa Rao, Uma Shankar Gupta, Food Safety Department Officer Senthilmurugan, Navaneetha Krishna Pandian and Sivakumar.

In this case, an additional charge sheet was filed against former ministers C Vijayabaskar and BV Ramana among others in connection with the Gutkha scam last May.

Given the involvement of current and former legislators, Judge Ezhil Valavan ordered the case to be transferred to the special court handling cases against MPs and MLAs.

The case will now continue in the special court, with the next hearing scheduled for August 2.