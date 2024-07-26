Begin typing your search...

Gutkha case: Plea against court relief for CM adjourned

The court is set to hear the final submission in the next hearing in the breach of privilege case

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 July 2024 2:05 AM GMT
Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court adjourned the appeal filed against the court order setting aside fresh show cause notices issued against DMK legislators including the then Leader of Opposition MK Stalin, for bringing banned gutkha sachets into the Assembly and displaying them in house on July 2017, apparently to prove the widespread menace.

The court is set to hear the final submission in the next hearing in the breach of privilege case. A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice C Kumarappan heard the appeal moved by the then AIADMK challenging the court’s order quashing the show cause notices issued by the privileges committee.

Advocate S Manuraj representing the respondents, sought time to get instructions from his clients. After the request, the bench posted the matter to July 29 (Monday) for the final submission.

Madras High CourtDMK legislatorsMK Stalingutkha sachetsprivilege case
DTNEXT Bureau

