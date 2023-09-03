Guruvayur Exp gets permanent sleeper coach upgrade, says Southern Railway

CHENNAI: The Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur – Chennai Egmore Express (Train no 16127/16128) will be permanently upgraded with a sleeper class and general second class each from Chennai Egmore with effect from 02nd September, said a release from the Southern Railway. On the return from Guruvayur the same will come into effect from 03rd September.

The revised composition after the permanent augmentation would be an AC tier-II, two AC tier-III, 11 sleeper class, seven general second class coaches, and one second class coach (Divyangjan Friendly), a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

Also, the South Central Railway has notified extension of service of train no 07695/07696 Secunderabad – Ramanathapuram – Secunderabad Weekly Special.

The service of train no 07695 starting from Secunderabad reaching Ramanathapuram (weekly special) and the one leaving Secunderabad at 21.10 hrs on Wednesdays and reaching Ramanathapuram at 23.45 hrs the next day will be extended to run on 06th, 13th, 20th and 27th September (4 Services).

The service of train no 07696 Ramanathapuram – Secunderabad Weekly Special leaving Ramanathapuram at 09.50 hrs on Fridays and reaching Secunderabad at 12.50 hrs the next day will be extended to run on 08th, 15th, 22nd and 29th September (4 Services). Advance reservation for the above special fare specials is open from Southern Railway end.