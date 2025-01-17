Gurumurthy must stop poking nose into AIADMK’s internal affairs, says Jayakumar

CHENNAI: AIADMK former minister D Jayakumar on Friday warned a Tamil magazine editor ‘auditor’ Gurumurthy against making remarks on the party leadership.

The Dravidian major’s spokesperson said that Gurumurthy had no right to comment on the AIADMK's decision regarding alliances.

"He has already received enough (sharp criticism). I don't want to hit out at him again. So, I ask him to mind his own business," Jayakumar said in response to a question about Gurumurthy's recent comment on the importance of reviving the AIADMK-BJP alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The rebuttal comes in the backdrop of Gurumurthy’s comments, made at the 55th-anniversary event of the magazine, that Palaniswami lacks political vision.

Jayakumar reaffirmed that the party leadership had decided not to align with the BJP, even for the 2026 Assembly elections. He said that the party firmly stands by its decision. He condemned the Hindu ideologue for making ‘unwarranted’ remarks about the AIADMK leadership and its political choices.

Meanwhile, Jayakumar also slammed Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over sidelining the Madurai District Collector in order to provide seats to his son, Inbanidhi’s friends, at the Alanganallur Jallikattu.

"It is unacceptable and unfortunate," he said about the alleged incident of Madurai Collector MS Sangeetha asking to vacate the seat for Inbanidhi’s friends. Jayakumar slammed that it is inappropriate to make the Collector stand to accommodate Udhayanidhi’s friends in the front row of the jallikattu gallery.

Referring to the Collector's response to the issue, Jayakumar questioned how an IAS officer could go public, criticising the ruling party and its leaders. "She will be transferred to an insignificant position if she dares to speak out the truth," he added.

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala also weighed in on the matter, claiming that government officials were being denied freedom to administer under the current regime.

She described the Alanganallur incident as a reflection of the DMK's dynastic politics, emphasising that news channels captured it live.